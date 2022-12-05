Himachal Pradesh Election: Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 65) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Jubbal-Kotkhai is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Narinder Bragta won Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency seat after securing 27466 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rohit Thakur by a margin of 1062 votes.

In 2017, Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency had 67289 voters, including 33636 males and 33653 females. The Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.8% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.