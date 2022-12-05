Himachal Pradesh Election: Kangra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kangra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 16) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kangra is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kangra constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Pawan Kumar Kajal won Kangra Assembly constituency seat after securing 25549 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Sanjay Chaudhary by a margin of 6208 votes.

In 2017, Kangra constituency had 75899 voters, including 38723 males and 37176 females. The Kangra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 43.1% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.