Himachal Pradesh Election: Karsog Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Karsog Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Karsog is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Karsog constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Hira Lal won Karsog Assembly constituency seat after securing 22102 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Mansa Ram by a margin of 4830 votes. In 2017, Karsog constituency had 67329 voters, including 34508 males and 32821 females. The Karsog assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 42.3 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.