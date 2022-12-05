Himachal Pradesh Election: Kasauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kasauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 54) in Solan district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kasauli is a legislative assembly constituency in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kasauli constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Rajiv Saizal won Kasauli Assembly constituency seat after securing 23656 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vinod Sultanpuri by a margin of 442 votes.

In 2017, Kasauli constituency had 64245 voters, including 34034 males and 30211 females. The Kasauli assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.3% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.