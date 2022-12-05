Himachal Pradesh Election: Kasumpti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kasumpti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 62) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kasumpti is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kasumpti constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Anirudh Singh won Kasumpti Assembly constituency seat after securing 22061 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9397 votes.

In 2017, Kasumpti constituency had 61183 voters, including 32171 males and 29012 females. The Kasumpti assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.1% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.