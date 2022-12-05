Himachal Election: Kasumpti Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Kasumpti Assembly Constituency Result 2022

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2022, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 17:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kasumpti Assembly Constituency (AC No. 62) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kasumpti is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kasumpti constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Anirudh Singh won Kasumpti Assembly constituency seat after securing 22061 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9397 votes.

In 2017, Kasumpti constituency had 61183 voters, including 32171 males and 29012 females. The Kasumpti assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.1% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

 