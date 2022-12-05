 Himachal Pradesh Election: Kinnaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kinnaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 68) in Kinnaur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.



The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kinnaur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kinnaur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Jagat Singh Negi won Kinnaur Assembly constituency seat after securing 20029 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Tejwant Singh Negi by a margin of 120 votes.

In 2017, Kinnaur constituency had 55390 voters, including 28069 males and 27321 females. The Kinnaur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.4% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.