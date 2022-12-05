Himachal Pradesh Election: Kullu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kullu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 23) in Kullu district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022. The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Kullu is a legislative assembly constituency in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election. Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kullu constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Sunder Singh Thakur won Kullu Assembly constituency seat after securing 31423 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Maheshwar Singh by a margin of 1538 votes. In 2017, Kullu constituency had 81653 voters, including 41765 males and 39888 females. The Kullu assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.8per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.