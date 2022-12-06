Himachal Pradesh Election: Kutlehar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kutlehar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 45) in Una district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Kutlehar is a legislative assembly constituency in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kutlehar constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Virender Kanwar won Kutlehar Assembly constituency seat after securing 31101 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vivek Sharma by a margin of 5606 votes. In 2017, Kutlehar constituency had 79694 voters, including 40597 males and 39095 females. The constituency also had two third gender voters in 2017. The Kutlehar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.8% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.