Himachal Pradesh Election: Nadaun Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nadaun Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in Hamirpur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Nadaun is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nadaun constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu won Nadaun Assembly constituency seat after securing 30980 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Vijay Agnihotri by a margin of 2349 votes. In 2017, Nadaun constituency had 86279 voters, including 43188 males and 43091 females. The Nadaun assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.4 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.