Himachal Election: Nadaun Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Nadaun Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Nadaun is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 21:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nadaun Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in Hamirpur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Nadaun is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nadaun constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu won Nadaun Assembly constituency seat after securing 30980 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Vijay Agnihotri by a margin of 2349 votes. In 2017, Nadaun constituency had 86279 voters, including 43188 males and 43091 females. The Nadaun assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.4 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
Congress 
Indian Politics
India News
AAP

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

 