Himachal Pradesh Election: Nagrota Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nagrota Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Nagrota is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Arun Kumar won Nagrota Assembly constituency seat after securing 32039 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate G S Bali by a margin of 1000 votes.

In 2017, Nagrota constituency had 81742 voters, including 41527 males and 40215 females. The Nagrota assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.