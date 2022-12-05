Himachal Pradesh Election: Nalagarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nalagarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 51) in Solan district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Nalagarh is a legislative assembly constituency in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nalagarh constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Lakhvinder Singh Rana won Nalagarh Assembly constituency seat after securing 25872 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate K. L. Thakur by a margin of 1242 votes.

In 2017, Nalagarh constituency had 82701 voters, including 43015 males and 39685 females.The constituency also had one third gender voter in 2017. The Nalagarh assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 36.3% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.