Himachal Pradesh Election: Nurpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nurpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 6) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Nurpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Rakesh Pathania won Nurpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 34871 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ajay Mahajan by a margin of 6642 votes.

In 2017, Nurpur constituency had 83099 voters, including 43080 males and 40019 females. The Nurpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.8 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.