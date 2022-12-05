Himachal Pradesh Election: Palampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Palampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 19) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Palampur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Ashish Butail won Palampur Assembly constituency seat after securing 24252 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Indu Goswami by a margin of 4324 votes.

In 2017, Palampur constituency had 69809 voters, including 35734 males and 34075 females. The Palampur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.2% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.