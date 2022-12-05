Himachal Pradesh Election: Paonta Sahib Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Paonta Sahib Assembly Constituency (AC No. 58) in Sirmaur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Paonta Sahib is a legislative assembly constituency in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Paonta Sahib constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Sukh Ram won Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency seat after securing 36011 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kirnesh Jung by a margin of 12619 votes.

In 2017, Paonta Sahib constituency had 75310 voters, including 39948 males and 35361 females.The constituency also had one third gender voter in 2017. The Paonta Sahib assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.