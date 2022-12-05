Himachal Pradesh Election: Rohru Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rohru Assembly Constituency (AC No. 67) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Rohru is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Rohru constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Mohan Lal Brakta won Rohru Assembly constituency seat after securing 29134 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Shashi Bala by a margin of 9408 votes.



In 2017, Rohru constituency had 69155 voters, including 35897 males and 33258 females. The Rohru assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 57.4% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.