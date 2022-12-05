Himachal Pradesh Election: Seraj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Seraj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 29) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Seraj is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Jai Ram Thakur won Seraj Assembly constituency seat after securing 35519 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chet Ram by a margin of 11254 votes. In 2017, Seraj constituency had 74825 voters, including 38833 males and 35992 females. The Seraj assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 55.6per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.