Himachal Pradesh Election: Shahpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shahpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 17) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Shahpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Shahpur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Sarveen Choudhary won Shahpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 23104 votes. The BJP candidate defeated IND candidate Major (Ret.) Vijai Singh Mankotia by a margin of 6147 votes.

In 2017, Shahpur constituency had 80097 voters, including 41051 males and 39046 females. The Shahpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 37.9% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.