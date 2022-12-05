Himachal Pradesh Election: Shillai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shillai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 59) in Sirmaur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Shillai is a legislative assembly constituency in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Shillai constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Harshwardhan Chauhan won Shillai Assembly constituency seat after securing 29171 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Baldev Singh by a margin of 4125 votes.

In 2017, Shillai constituency had 65777 voters, including 36454 males and 29323 females. The Shillai assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.3% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.