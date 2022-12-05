Himachal Pradesh Election: Shimla Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shimla Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 64) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Shimla Rural is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Shimla Rural constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Vikramaditya Singh won Shimla Rural Assembly constituency seat after securing 28275 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dr. Pramod Sharma by a margin of 4880 votes.

In 2017, Shimla Rural constituency had 71915 voters, including 37271 males and 34644 females. The Shimla Rural assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.