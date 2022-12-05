Himachal Pradesh Election: Solan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Solan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 53) in Solan district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Solan is a legislative assembly constituency in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Solan constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil won Solan Assembly constituency seat after securing 26200 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Kashyap by a margin of 671 votes.

In 2017, Solan constituency had 81255 voters, including 42479 males and 38771 females. The constituency also had five third gender voters in 2017. The Solan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.8% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.