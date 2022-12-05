Himachal Pradesh Election: Sujanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sujanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 37) in Hamirpur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Sujanpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sujanpur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Rajinder Rana won Sujanpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 25288 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal by a margin of 1919 votes. In 2017, Sujanpur constituency had 68504 voters, including 33826 males and 34678 females. The Sujanpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.8 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.