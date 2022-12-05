Himachal Pradesh Election: Sullah Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sullah Assembly Constituency (AC No. 14) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Sullah is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sullah constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar won Sullah Assembly constituency seat after securing 38173 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Jagjiwan Paul by a margin of 10291 votes.

In 2017, Sullah constituency had 96145 voters, including 48036 males and 48109 females. The Sullah assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.2% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.