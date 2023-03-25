3 ex-ministers from K'taka coast in Cong's first list

3 former ministers from Karnataka coast in Congress's first list for Assembly polls

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 25 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 17:13 ist
Former Minister B Ramanath Rai speaks to mediapersons in Mangaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Former ministers B Ramanath Rai, U T Khader and Vinay Kumar Sorake have been named in the first list of Congress candidates from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, which was released on Saturday.

Khader and Rai will contest from their earlier seats of Mangaluru and Bantwal in DK district, while Vinay Kumar Sorake will be contesting from Kaup in Udupi. The Congress in Karnataka has announced candidates for five seats in DK and three in Udupi.

Mithun Rai, who unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Dakshina Kannada, will be the party’s candidate from Moodbidri. Rakshith Shivaram has been fielded in Belthangady and G Krishnappa from Sullia (SC) constituencies in DK.

In Udupi, Gopala Poojary will contest from his earlier seat of Byndoor and M Dinesh Hegde Molahally from Kundapur in Udupi district. Of the eight seats in DK and five in Udupi, the Congress had lost from all the segments except Mangaluru in the last Assembly elections.

