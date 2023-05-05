Karnataka: AAP promises corruption-free administration

AAP manifesto promises corruption-free administration in Karnatka

The party's manifesto also focuses on education and healthcare

Rashmir Belur
Rashmir Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 02:47 ist
Calling its manifesto a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, AAP said, apart from zero corruption, a stipend of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its 'Citizens Manifesto' for the May 10 Assembly election, promising zero corruption in administration and recruitment.

The party's manifesto also focuses on education and healthcare.

Calling its manifesto a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, AAP said, apart from zero corruption, a stipend of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth, 300 units free electricity, farmers' loan waiver, minimum support price, free quality education will be delivered if voted to power.

Also Read | AAP's tryst with farmers in Karnataka has major parties worried
 

AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, "We have prepared the manifesto after meeting thousands of people and taking their opinions. Several parties have copied our schemes and giving the same guarantee and promises to people."

He explained that AAP is aiming for big changes. "The party is giving the voters of the state an opportunity to change the future of Karnataka," he added.

Ashwin Mahesh, chairman of the AAP manifesto committee, said, "We have prepared this by taking inputs from people and taking them into confidence. We are ready to discuss questions relating to the manifesto among the voters."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
manifesto
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The unwelcome seaweed monster

The unwelcome seaweed monster

From crop raids to hot springs

From crop raids to hot springs

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

 