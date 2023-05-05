AAP manifesto promises corruption-free administration in Karnatka

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its 'Citizens Manifesto' for the May 10 Assembly election, promising zero corruption in administration and recruitment.

The party's manifesto also focuses on education and healthcare.

Calling its manifesto a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, AAP said, apart from zero corruption, a stipend of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth, 300 units free electricity, farmers' loan waiver, minimum support price, free quality education will be delivered if voted to power.

AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, "We have prepared the manifesto after meeting thousands of people and taking their opinions. Several parties have copied our schemes and giving the same guarantee and promises to people."

He explained that AAP is aiming for big changes. "The party is giving the voters of the state an opportunity to change the future of Karnataka," he added.

Ashwin Mahesh, chairman of the AAP manifesto committee, said, "We have prepared this by taking inputs from people and taking them into confidence. We are ready to discuss questions relating to the manifesto among the voters."