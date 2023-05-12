Basavaraj Bommai and BJP leaders meet at Yediyurappa's residence, confident party will get clear majority

A day ahead of counting of votes in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the "magic figure" with a clear majority, and said the question of coalition talks with other political parties does not arise now.

Bommai today met BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa along with other party leaders, including ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, party MP Lehar Singh Siroya and A T Ramaswamy, at the former chief minister's residence.

The state recorded its highest-ever voting (73.19 per cent) in Wednesday's polling to the 224-member Assembly.

Most exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the Assembly polls. A majority of them have also given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.

"My stand has been the same and consistent that we will get absolute majority. We have got our ground report from all constituencies and districts; in some districts we have collected booth-wise (statistics) and we are fully confident that we will reach the magic figure," Bommai told reporters here.

Responding to a question about the Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, he said it means that they will not get an absolute majority and hence they are in touch with other parties and indulging in such activities; also that they don't have trust in their legislators.

On JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's reported statement that he was ready to partner with a party that is ready to fulfill his conditions, the chief minister said, "I haven't heard about it. Did he call and speak to you (reporter) over phone?"

Asked about BJP's stand in case of a "coalition-government-like situation", he said he doesn't want to comment on speculations. "When we are confident, such a situation doesn't arise at all. That question doesn't arise now, as there are all indications of a clear majority and we will cross the magic figure."

Stating that he has informed the high command of the local situation, the chief minister said they too are confident about BJP getting absolute majority.