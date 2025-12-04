<p>Udupi: A 40-year-old NRI from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=udupi%20">Udup</a>i has lost over Rs 12.25 lakh in an online investment scam operated through Telegram.</p><p>According to the complaint filed at the CEN Station, Leo Jerome Mendonsa, said he has been working in Dubai for the past 15 years in computer accessories sales. He maintains an NRI account at a bank in Karkala and in Nitte. </p>.Man from Udupi loses Rs 12.38 lakh in investment scam.<p>On November 12, 2025, while in Dubai, the complainant was added by unknown persons to a Telegram group named Instaflow Earnings. A user identified as Priya initiated a chat with him, followed by another user, Dipannita. They persuaded him to invest in what they described as “Revenue Tasks.”</p><p>Initially, Mendonsa transferred Rs 1,100 to an account they specified and received Rs 1,530 in return. Encouraged by the assured returns, he invested Rs 1,100 around 10–12 times and each time received the promised profit.</p><p>On November 14, another user, Nishmitha Shetty contacted him and directed him to register on a website, digitvisionuoce.cc. She then instructed him to invest Rs 4 lakh in various shares. On November 15, he was asked to transfer Rs 50,000 via Google Pay to another account. Believing the scheme to be genuine, Mendonsa followed the instructions.</p><p>Between November 15 and 17, he made multiple transfers amounting to Rs 12,25,000. However, after receiving the money, the alleged handlers stopped responding, and neither the invested amount nor the promised profits were returned. </p><p>Following the complaint, the CEN police have registered a case under Sections 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>