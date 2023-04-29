BJP has lost iota of decency and decorum in Karnataka: AICC spokesperson

AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra slammed BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for describing Sonia Gandhi as 'Vishkanya' and said that BJP in Karnataka and its leaders have lost both mental and political balance.

"Fearing a rout in Assembly elections, the BJP leadership is frustrated and insulting the Congress leadership. They have lost all sense of propriety, political balance and even remote iota of decency and decorum,'' he charged.

Yatnal has stooped to the lowest by describing Sonia Gandhi a Vishkanya and ‘agent of China and Pakistan’, he added.

''This is the worst kind of abuse being hurled at Sonia Gandhi and Congress leadership, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The BJP leadership and the prime minister have made a profession out of abusing the Nehru-Gandhi family,'' he said.

If Modi has even an iota of decency, he should expel Yatnal from the party, Charan Singh demanded.

Congress urged Prime Minister and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to tender an unconditional public apology to Sonia Gandhi and to Congress leadership.

''BJP candidate Rajkumar Patil Telkur's statement comparing PM Modi with ‘Neel Kant’ is an insult to Lord Shiva. This reveals the sheer arrogance of BJP leaders. Lord Shiva never supported 40% commission Sarkara nor propagated ‘Jumla’ to mislead masses," Sapra ridiculed.