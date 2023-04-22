BJP into politics of hate to defeat me in Varuna: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has alleged that the BJP and RSS were indulging in 'politics of hate' in Varuna constituency to defeat him in the assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah, while speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday, referred to the recent visit of BJP national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh.

"He only wants to defeat me with politics of hate. I have nothing personal against him. Santhosh is not a voter here. He was neither an MLA here. People of Varuna hobli have been supporting me since 1978. I have a cordial relationship with the people here. They love me and respect me. They have asked me to feel confident."

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son and MLA Dr Yathindra took out roadshows in several villages.

Siddaramaiah clarified that he had said that only Basavaraj Bommai was corrupt and no all the Lingayat leaders.