BJP leaders attack Siddaramaiah for fall of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019

Two former BJP ministers have accused Siddaramaiah of doing little to keep them from quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition government that collapsed in 2019.

Former ministers K Sudhakar and S T Somashekar tweeted this on Wednesday morning coinciding with news emerging from New Delhi that Siddaramaiah is likely to become the next chief minister.

Sudhakar and Somashekar were with the Congress before they quit along with 15 other MLAs in 2019.

“During the JD(S)-Congress coalition govt in 2018, whenever MLAs went to the then Coordination Committee Chairman Shri Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the government and his constituency/district works itself are stalled (sic),” Sudhakar said.

“Further, Shri Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come what may he won't allow Shri HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after Lok Sabha polls,” Sudhakar claimed.

“Ultimately some of us had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in bypolls, to protect the karyakartas and supporters in our constituencies,” Sudhakar said. “Can Shri Siddaramaiah deny the fact that he had no role, implicitly or explicitly, in this move by Congress MLAs?”

Sudhakar was one of the 17 MLAs who quit the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019. He won the bypoll from Chikballapur, became the health minister in the BJP government and lost in the recent Assembly election.

“Despite being the Chairman of the Coordination Committee Shri Siddaramaiah always expressed his helplessness to address the concerns of MLAs during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government,” Somashekar said. “No one can deny the truth that this pushed some of us to quit the party and go for bypolls,” he added.

Somashekar quit the Congress, won the Yeshwanthpur bypoll and became the cooperation minister in the BJP. He managed to win the recent Assembly election.

Their claims are based on a widely-believed notion that Siddaramaiah did little to convince the MLAs from rebelling.