Come clean on SDPI, BJP demands Congress

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the ruling BJP has always believed in empowering all classes and Congress has always indulged in appeasement of a particular community since it formed its first government in both state and Centre 75 years ago.

Bhatia told reporters that the media reports suggest that Congress is entering into a tacit alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political outfit of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

He said the PFI was banned by the Union government, led by the strong-willed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had become a parasite for India, he charged.

He alleged that the PFI and SDPI members have been attacking RSS members. The Congress party, led by then chief minister Siddaramaiah, was responsible for withdrawing cases against the PFI activists. It is an example of Congress's policy of appeasement of a particular community, he criticised.

“BJP is the party which has banned parasite forces. We dare Congress to come out clean on its stand on what is their connection with the SDPI,” he demanded.