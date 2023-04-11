Come clean on SDPI, BJP demands Cong

Come clean on SDPI, BJP demands Congress

He said the PFI was banned by the Union government, led by the strong-willed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had become a parasite for India, he charged

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 04:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images, AFP Photo

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the ruling BJP has always believed in empowering all classes and Congress has always indulged in appeasement of a particular community since it formed its first government in both state and Centre 75 years ago.

Bhatia told reporters that the media reports suggest that Congress is entering into a tacit alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India  (SDPI), a political outfit of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Read | Cong must clean on its link with SDPI: Shobha

He said the PFI was banned by the Union government, led by the strong-willed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It had become a parasite for India, he charged.

He alleged that the PFI and SDPI members have been attacking RSS members. The Congress party, led by then chief minister Siddaramaiah, was responsible for withdrawing cases against the PFI activists. It is an example of Congress's policy of appeasement of a particular community, he criticised. 

“BJP is the party which has banned parasite forces. We dare Congress to come out clean on its stand on what is their connection with the SDPI,” he demanded. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
BJP
Congress
PFI
SDPI
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka polls prove an occasion to boost garments biz

Karnataka polls prove an occasion to boost garments biz

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

'Demand for white-collar gig roles surged in March'

'Demand for white-collar gig roles surged in March'

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum

Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

 