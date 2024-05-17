Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. alliance in electoral fray to create instability: PM Modi

Barabanki (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, saying they are in the fray to create instability while the BJP-NDA alliance is dedicated to national interest.

Asserting that his government is going to score a hat-trick, Modi said in the new government, he has to take many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers, and for that he has come here to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.