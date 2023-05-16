Cong will introspect on party’s debacle in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi: U T Khader

Five-time Congress MLA from Mangalore constituency U T Khader said the party will introspect on reasons behind the party's poor performance in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts as the party had done well in other districts across the state.

“The party has been successful in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga districts while it had failed to perform in DK and Udupi districts in the assembly elections. We will discuss on what went wrong for the party’s candidates in the twin districts at booth and village level,” he told mediapersons at Congress Bhavan on Tuesday.

“We will check whether the wide spread vilification of the party in social media was the reason for the poor performance in both districts. There was propaganda against me in Mangalore constituency. But the victory margin in my constituency increased to 22,790 from 19,739 votes polled in the previous election,” he said and added that Congress will show the difference between BJP and Congress administration in state.

Khader stressed that politics was not mathematics. The reaction from voters to the candidates varies in each election. It is true that SDPI’s vote share has increased in Mangalore constituency. “All have their own strategy to win the elections," he asserted. While thanking voters for electing him, he said; "Congress will ensure communal harmony, peace, good governance and brotherhood in the state."

"Seniority comes from experience not from winning election. I have discharged all responsibilities given to me in the past. I have not asked for any portfolio,” explained Khader when asked about the portfolio being given to him. He said it is the duty of government to implement previous government's projects like DC office complex, the third phase of the fisheries harbour.

"Unfortunately BJP led government had failed to complete work on the DC office complex and other works implemented during the Congress regime. The government in the past had released Rs 8 crore for Abbakka Bhavana in Thokkottu. I had sought additional Rs 2 crore to take up the work and the BJP government had failed to sanction the amount. Thus the work had not begun all these years,” he added.

He accused BJP of practising discrimination while sanctioning funds for MLAs. On reservation introduced by BJP government in Karnataka, he said; “it was politically motivated. Without a report being sought from Backward Classes Commission. The government increased reservation quota while denying reservation benefits to some communities. We will ensure that all communities will get justice."

On BJP MLA's statement that guarantee cards were rejected in dk district, Khader dared the MLA to submit in writing that people do not need guarantee card in the district. Congress is positive on including Tulu in the eighth schedule of the Constitution, he added.