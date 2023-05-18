Cong confirms Siddaramaiah as K'taka CM, DKS as Dy CM

Congress confirms Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM, D K Shivakumar as Dy CM

The two leaders are set to take oath on May 20

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 13:09 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Ending days of suspense, the Congress on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar as his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.

The two leaders, who were in a tight race for the top post, would take oath along with other ministers on May 20 and leaders of all like-minded parties will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Announcing the decision taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after hectic parleys ever since the party emerged victorious on May 13, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said all leaders, including the top leadership, worked very hard to make Karnataka victory a reality.

"We have decided on Siddaramiah as the chief minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar will the only Deputy CM," he said.

Also Read | Congress CLP meet on Karnataka CM decision at 7 pm today

Shivakumar will also continue as the party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections, he said.

At the same press conference, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the Congress party is committed to fulfil the five promises that were made during the elections.

Asked about the much-talked-about power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Venugopal said the only power-sharing formula is to share the power with the people of Karnataka. 

"Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus and not in dictatorship," he said on the hectic discussions held over the last few days.

