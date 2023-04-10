Congress guarantee card is false assurances: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress guarantee card as a part of its election manifesto is just aimed at garnering votes.

“The guarantee card is nothing but false assurances and lies. Congress can only guarantee corruption and work for self-interest, while, the double engine government and BJP can guarantee national security, strong law and order and environment of progress and development,” he told media persons.

Referring to the poll manifesto made by Congress in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Bhatia said none of the promises were fulfilled yet.

Terming the Congress party as a ‘trouble engine’, Gaurav Bhatia said a double-engine government has been working for the welfare of the people. “C” in Congress also refers to chaos, confusion and corruption.

"The trouble engine Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are fighting for chair and they are least bothered about people and their problems," he said.

“We have not sacrificed national security for vote bank politics. Appeasement politics is like a termite-eating society. For the sake of a few votes, Siddaramaiah had compromised on the national security and oath he took on preserving the ethos of the constitution by withdrawing 1700 cases against PFI and SDPI only to get electoral benefits. Siddaramaiah should be the last person speaking on SDPI and PFI as he had played with the lives of the families of those who were allegedly murdered by the PFI cadres. The confidence of the police was bulldozed by Siddaramaiah by withdrawing cases," he alleged.

To a query on the rise in the price of essential commodities and LPG, he said that inflation during the UPA tenure was double-digit.

From 2014 till date, the average inflation is between 4 to 5 per cent due to the corrective measures taken by the RBI. The LPG price was highest in January 2014, he said and failed to give a reply to the rise in price.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Mangaluru division BJP media centre.

‘Nandini is pride of Karnataka’

To a query on the row over Nandini brand, Bhatia said that Nandini is the pride of Karnataka.

"It has given an identity to the state. Congress has been making baseless allegations. No decision that will affect the people of Karnataka and farmers in the state have been taken,” he said and added that KMF’s turnover went up after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, the turnover stood at 25,000 crore, he said.