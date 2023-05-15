Congress victory in Karnataka Assembly polls is best birthday gift possible for me: D K Shivakumar

Cong's victory in K'taka best birthday gift for me: DKS

Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister's post

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 15 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 13:49 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said the thumping victory of the party in the May 10 Assembly elections is the best birthday gift possible given to him by the people.

"My life is dedicated to serving the people of Karnataka", said Shivakumar, an eight-time MLA who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday.

"On the eve of my birthday, the people of Karnataka gave me the best birthday gift possible. Thanks to my Congress family for their warm greetings," he said.

Karnataka CM choice tossed into Mallikarjun Kharge's court

Shivakumar is engaged in an intense competition with senior party leader Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister's post.

The Karnataka Congress Legislaure Party at its meeting on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution authorising AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

In the Assembly polls to the 224-member House, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19. The results were declared on May 13.

