Congress warns party leaders against making statements on Karnataka CM deliberations

Congress on Wednesday warned its leaders against making any statement on the Karnataka leadership imbroglio, saying any out of turn remarks will be considered as indiscipline and action will be taken accordingly.

Party General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala's warning came as some leaders commented on the delay in naming Karnataka Chief Minister following an intense fight between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

A section of our dear friends of the media have fallen victim to the ‘fake news factory’ of BJP on formation of next Congress Government in Karnataka. We understand the frustration of BJP in being decisively rejected by the brother and sisters of Karnataka bringing an end to… — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 17, 2023

"I have also advised all Congress leaders to not issue statements on the issue of leadership. Any out of turn remarks made from here onwards will be treated as indiscipline and action taken accordingly," he said in a tweet.

Surjewala also pooh-poohed the criticism over the delay in choosing a Chief Minister citing BJP taking over a week to decide their Chief Ministers in UP and Assam among other states.

"I hope the same people had questioned PM Modi when he took 7 to 10 days in deciding Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Goa and many other States. No one then whispered a word on the High Command culture. But the same forces and select news outlets have objections to the process of dialogue, discussion, consensus adopted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which is in true democratic traditions," he said.

Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 17, 2023

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi was appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th. There are many more such examples."

Surjewala also alleged that "a section of our dear friends of the media have fallen victim to the ‘fake news factory’ of BJP" on formation of the next Congress Government in Karnataka."

His comments came amid media reporting about several formulas being considered by the Congress.

One of the Chief Minister aspirants D K Shivakumar also criticised the media for reporting "bogus" news and claimed that the party leadership has not offered Siddaramaiah the post of Chief Minister. "You are not writing any factual news. Some frauds are feeding bogus news and you're writing it. By writing rumours as news, you are damaging the credibility of your organisation. You write whatever you want. Media should find out facts and report. Don't write speculative news," Shivakumar told reporters.

As the decision on the Chief Minister post is taking time, the supporters of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are camping in Delhi while senior leaders are holding consultations with their MLAs.

Hectic meetings are happening in Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg, 10-Janpath where Rahul is staying, Venugopal's Lodhi Road residence, Surjewala's Talkatora Road residence, DK Suresh's MP flat in Kaveri Apartment and ITC Maurya hotel where Siddaramaiah is staying. A few MLAs and leaders are also staying in Karnataka Bhavan and some luxury hotels in the capital in anticipation of an early decision.