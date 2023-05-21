D K Shivakumar hints at Cabinet expansion this week

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday hinted at a Cabinet expansion this week while senior Congress leaders, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, publicly expressed their unhappiness over being left out of the new government.

The new Cabinet was supposed to have 25-28 ministers. But only eight lawmakers were inducted on Saturday, leaving the rest miffed and disappointed.

Apparently, differences between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar forced the Congress to go with just eight ministers to begin with. The Cabinet can have 34 members, including the CM.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar suggested that the Cabinet will be expanded after all new MLAs are administered the oath. “By May 24, the old Assembly will have to be dissolved. We’ve already spoken to the Governor about this. First, all MLAs have to take oath,” he said.

Asked about allocation of portfolios, Shivakumar said the CM and the party high command would decide.

Meanwhile, ministerial aspirants are mounting pressure on the Congress.

“I'm now a six-time MLA. I've been an MLA for 24 years. I've worked as a minister only for three years. In the remaining time, I've been busy with party work, which I’ve carried out with honesty and dedication,” Rao, a former KPCC president, said, adding that he would be keen to take up Bengaluru City Development, Urban Development or Education portfolios.

“It's not that I'm too old. I'm just 53 years old. I'm eager to work more,” Rao said, making a case for himself. “Those who are eligible, deserving...if they're left out, there'll be problems,” he said.

Earlier in the day, former minister Basavaraj Rayareddi met Siddaramaiah and held talks. Rayareddi claimed that he is the senior-most among Lingayats in terms of electoral wins.

“I've been an MP and MLA seven times. I have administrative experience. One can do more public service as a minister. So, naturally I'm an aspirant,” Rayareddi said, adding that 30 ministers, including the CM and DCM, were supposed to be sworn in. He said he has information that a full-fledged Cabinet will be in place before next Monday.

Former ministers Rudrappa Lamani (SC) and C Puttarangashetty (Uppara) also said they should be considered for Cabinet positions. "Many seniors across castes and regions have been left out," Lamani said. "I'm from the Uppar community and a 4-time MLA. I'm the senior-most in Chamarajanagar district," Puttarangashetty said.