Election officials search CM Bommai’s car in poll-bound Karnataka

Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.
The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.
A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.
VIDEO | Flying Squad team of the Election Commission inspected Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car earlier today. pic.twitter.com/23nBfdqU8y
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2023
According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.
"Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey," sources added.
