Election officials search CM's car in poll-bound K'taka

Election officials search CM Bommai’s car in poll-bound Karnataka

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 15:44 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.

A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

"Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey," sources added.

