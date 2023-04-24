FIR lodged against National Youth Congress President in Bengaluru

FIR against National Youth Congress President in B'luru

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 10:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An FIR has been lodged against National Youth Congress President B V Srinivas at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru in connection with obstructing the duty of election officers, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Srinivas obstructed election officers when they were conducting search and inspection at the time of a meeting held by him at a hotel on April 23 in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka from April 25

Srinivas allegedly did not cooperate with the officials and got into an argument with them.

Sources said that an Assam Police team had arrived in Bengaluru in search of Srinivas in connection with harassment charges against him.

Since they did not get him, they had posted the notice to the door of his residence asking him to appear before them, police said.

Srinivas made into national news following harassment allegations by Assam Youth Congress Chief Angkita Dutta.

The party has expelled Dutta for anti-party activities for six years.

The BJP has slammed the move by the Congress and maintained that it is the model of women empowerment by the party.

