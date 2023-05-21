Karnataka Politics Live: Akhilesh congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Track latest political updates from Karnataka, right here with DH.
07:11
Akhilesh congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday congratulated Congress leader Siddaramaiah on becoming the chief minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar the deputy chief minister.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said he hoped the new leadership would usher in a "new" Karnataka.
PTI
07:07
Karnataka: What poll guarantees tell us about the state of the economy
The five guarantees put forth by the Congress in its Karnataka election campaign were based largely on welfare measures. The wide acceptance that these promises received point to a larger problem in the Indian economy.This was evident not only in Karnataka, but also in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi elections.
Cabinet doors open only for 8 as Siddaramaiah, DKS clash over names
Siddaramaiah will begin his new innings as the chief minister with an eight-member Cabinet, as hopes of starting with a full-fledged team got dashed following disagreement with his deputy D K Shivakumar on names.
