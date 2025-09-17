<p>Kalaburgi: Growth has continued to elude Kalyana Karnataka though the region is celebrating 77th year of its liberation from Nizam’s rule on Wednesday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hoist the national flag in the city to mark the occasion.</p>.<p>The region did not shed “backward” tag even more than a decade after special status accorded to it under Article 371J of the Constitution. All the seven districts have been lagging behind in all sectors including education, irrigation. The per capita income is also falling behind due to historical neglect, stagnant industrial growth, lack of infrastructure and brain drain of the youth to other parts of the state and country.</p>.<p>The ground situation in the region has belied the successive governments’ claims on development and progress after six Cabinet meetings conducted in the city.</p>.<p>Therefore, the leaders have claimed that Kalyana Karnataka cannot witness growth until a scientific long-term action plan is prepared for at least five or 10 years. They sought thorough debate on the Karnataka Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee headed by Prof Govind Rao. The report will be submitted next month.</p>.<p>“Prof Govind Rao Committee has conducted a study about backwardness by considering a taluk as one unit. But, the comprehensive development of the region is possible if a gram panchayat is considered as one unit by taking into account health conditions, education, drinking water supply, industries, income of the villagers and other basic infrastructure. Steps should be taken to fill more than 62,000 vacant government posts apart from removing shortcomings in the government circulars on reservations”, Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti founder president Laxman Dasti said.</p>.<p><strong>One-time package</strong></p>.<p>The leaders have sought elected representatives to exert pressure on the centre to provide a one-time package for the development of the region. Poor exam results have also been cause of concern among the academicians who demand filling of vacant teachers <br>posts.</p>.<p>The reservation in education has brought satisfaction to the people as more than 1,000 students from the region are getting admission to medical colleges every year against the maximum of 150 students earlier. But, they contend that the government has not taken measures for effective implementation of Article 371J.</p>.<p>“The concurrence from the Finance Department is not required to fill the vacant posts in our region after obtaining special status under article 371J. Still, the government is not showing political will to fill the vacant posts in universities and various departments”, Dasti <br>argued.</p>.<p><strong>Human Development Index</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission member Sangeeta Kattimani, who is also a member of Prof Govind Rao Committee, said that though scores of human development index in Kalyana Karnataka districts have improved, they are still lagging behind in terms of rankings. She pointed out that Raichur, Yadgir and Raichur stand at the bottom as per human development index report of <br>2022.</p>