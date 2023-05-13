Man gets Siddaramaiah's tattoo as Cong eyes comeback

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Man engraves 'Siddaramaiah CM' on chest as Cong get set for comeback

According to EC data as of 1:30 pm, Congress is leading in 129 seats, having won 4 seats already. While the ruling BJP won 2 seats, and has a lead in 63 seats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 13:47 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI Screengrab

As Congress is striding forward to a victory in Karnataka, supporters found creative ways to celebrate the grand old party's return to power in the state.

Track all the latest updates on Karnataka Elections 2023 constituency-wise results

As early trends showed a win for Congress, a supporter of the party went overboard in Mysuru and engraved 'Siddaramaiah CM' in Kannada on his chest.

With a much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern state, early celebrations broke out at the opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi. BJP leaders, hoping to break a 38-year jinx of Karnataka not voting an incumbent to power, looked at a possible loss but waited till counting ended to analyse why and how.

According to EC data as of 1:30 pm, Congress is leading in 129 seats, having won 4 seats already. While the ruling BJP won 2 seats, and has a lead in 63 seats.

Catch the latest updates on Karnataka elections here

While many in the BJP said it was too early to call the election, Congress workers and leaders, desperately looking to reverse its electoral fortunes and position itself as the main opposition player in 2024, were jubilant.

“The Congress will win with over 120 seats,” Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the man who could be the next chief minister if his party comes to power, told reporters in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna constituency against BJP's V Somanna, with the former currently leading by over 25,000 votes. 

In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Mysuru
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 