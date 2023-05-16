Karnataka: BJP candidate moves HC for recount of votes

BJP candidate from Malur constituency Manjunath Gowda has moved the High Court, seeking recount of votes polled in the Assembly elections, as the margin between him and K Y Nanjegowda, the winning Congress candidate, is just 248.
The counting of votes had aroused curiosity in the district as there was a close race between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) candidates.
"Counting officials called me on the phone and said that I had won the elections. But later, it was announced that the Congress candidate had won by a margin of 248 votes. Hence, I have moved the court, seeking a recount of the votes polled," Manjunath Gowda told DH over the phone.
