Karnataka: BJP candidate moves HC for recount of votes

The counting of votes had aroused curiosity in the district as there was a close race between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) candidates

  May 16 2023, 22:09 ist
  updated: May 17 2023, 04:08 ist

BJP candidate from Malur constituency Manjunath Gowda has moved the High Court, seeking recount of votes polled in the Assembly elections, as the margin between him and K Y Nanjegowda, the winning Congress candidate, is just 248. 

The counting of votes had aroused curiosity in the district as there was a close race between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) candidates. 

"Counting officials called me on the phone and said that I had won the elections. But later, it was announced that the Congress candidate had won by a margin of 248 votes. Hence, I have moved the court, seeking a recount of the votes polled," Manjunath Gowda told DH over the phone. 

