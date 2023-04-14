Karnataka BJP MLA Shekhar quits party

He is likely to face the polls either as an Independent candidate or from another political party

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Apr 14 2023, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 00:11 ist

Dejected over the denial of ticket in the upcoming Karnataka polls by the BJP, the incumbent MLA of Hosadurga Goolihatty D Shekhar resigned from primary membership of BJP on Thursday.

Read | 'BJP fielding new faces to build next-generation leadership'

In a letter written to District BJP President A Murali, he said he has voluntarily taken the decisionn to quit the party.

