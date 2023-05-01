Karnataka: EC ropes in officials of neighbouring 6 states to help in inducement-free polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday enlisted the help of the police and other agencies of neighbouring Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to step up its campaign to check attempts to bribe the voters in Karnataka, where polling to elect the new legislative assembly would take place on May 10.

The EC asked the officials of Karnataka and its six neighbouring states to step up vigil at the 185 interstate check posts to prevent cross-border movement of “illicit cash, liquor, drugs and freebies”, which could be used to induce the voters and thus influence the outcome of the May 10 polling in the state.

Read | BJP, Congress spent Rs 335 cr on last two Assembly polls in Karnataka

Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, and the two Election Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, reviewed the preparations for the assembly elections in Karnataka during a video conference, which was attended by not only the chief secretary and the police chief of the state but also their counterparts in Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The CEC asked the officials of the Government of Karnataka to coordinate with their counterparts in the neighbouring states to step up seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies. He also asked them to instil the fear of administration among the ones who might be trying to flout the laws of the land and influence the outcome of the elections in Karnataka.

The senior officials of the Coast Guard, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Income tax department took part in the video conference with the EC.

The commission noted that seizures of illicit cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies worth over Rs 305 Crore had so far been reported from across Karnataka, as compared to Rs 83 Crore only in 2018.

The CEC asked to fix the responsibility of local officers failing to control the use of money power to sway the voters ahead of the polling. He directed the Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau officials to keep strict vigil and help curtail the drug menace, according to a spokesperson of the EC.

He asked the officials to keep a strict watch over social media for any violations and fake narratives vitiating the election atmosphere.

Pandey asked the officials for strict action against anti-social elements, follow-up of pending non-bailable warrants and strict vigil during the silence period to ensure elections without fear and favour. While emphasizing the scope of improvement in illicit liquor seizures, he directed officials to act against kingpins, prevent stockpiling of liquor and to ensure that no diversion of molasses meant for export or any other use as defined by law. Goel asked the officials to tighten the vigilance without causing inconvenience to the public.

The additional secretary (police) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Inspector General of Police of the CRPF also attended the video conference.