Karnataka: Harekala PDO suspended for political campaigning

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has suspended Harekala Gram Panchayat PDO for allegedly campaigning for a party.

The suspended officer is Yashwavth Belchada.

Also Read | Accompanied by Nadda and Sudeep, CM Bommai files nomination amid fanfare in Shiggaon

Alleging that Belchada was campaigning for a party, Harekala GP President Badruddin Harekala had filed a complaint to Zilla Panchayat CEO along with the documents.

Based on the complaint, a probe was conducted by Zilla Panchayat CEO.

Based on the complaint and inquiry report submitted by the ZP CEO, the DC has suspended him with immediate effect.