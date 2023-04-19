Karnataka: Harekala PDO suspended for political campaigning

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has suspended Harekala Gram Panchayat PDO for allegedly campaigning for a party.
The suspended officer is Yashwavth Belchada.
Alleging that Belchada was campaigning for a party, Harekala GP President Badruddin Harekala had filed a complaint to Zilla Panchayat CEO along with the documents.
Based on the complaint, a probe was conducted by Zilla Panchayat CEO.
Based on the complaint and inquiry report submitted by the ZP CEO, the DC has suspended him with immediate effect.
