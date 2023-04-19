K'taka: Harekala PDO suspended for political campaign

Karnataka: Harekala PDO suspended for political campaigning

The suspended officer is Yashwavth Belchada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 18:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has suspended Harekala Gram Panchayat PDO for allegedly campaigning for a party.

The suspended officer is Yashwavth Belchada. 

Alleging that Belchada was campaigning for a party, Harekala GP President Badruddin Harekala had filed a complaint to Zilla Panchayat CEO along with the documents. 

Based on the complaint, a probe was conducted by Zilla Panchayat CEO. 

Based on the complaint and inquiry report submitted by the ZP CEO, the DC has suspended him with immediate effect.

