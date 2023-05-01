Karnataka: Modi takes on Congress, JD(S)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Congress head-on over corruption while firing a salvo at the JD(S) during his campaign in the all-important Old Mysuru region on Sunday.

“The Congress’ identity has always been associated with 85% commission. During its rule, the then PM used to say with pride that if he sends Rs 1 from Delhi, 15 paise reached (people) on the ground. Congress’ claws used to snatch away 85 paise of the poor,” he said in Kolar. Modi’s attack is seen juxtaposed with allegations of ‘40% commission’ levelled by the Congress at the BJP government here.

“100% of the amount sent by the BJP government today reaches the beneficiaries. In the past nine years, with the strength of Digital India, Rs 29 lakh crore has been credited into the bank accounts of the poor under various schemes,” Modi said.

“And one can imagine what would have happened if the ‘85% commission’ party (Congress) was in power. Now this party is distributing guarantee cards to all voters in the state, but it is for the BJP workers to expose how these guarantee cards are a bundle of lies,” the prime minister said.

The Congress’ ‘Shahi Parivar’ is out on bail in a scam involving thousands of crores, Modi said. “Those facing charges of corruption and out on bail are today coming to Karnataka and preaching,” he said.

“During nine years before 2014, property worth only Rs 5,000 crore belonging to the corrupt was seized. In nine years under the BJP, properties worth over Rs 1 lakh crore of those who looted the country have been seized,” Modi said.

In Channapatna, Modi targeted JD(S) whose top leader H D Kumaraswamy is up against the BJP’s C P Yogeshwar.

Modi quipped that the JD(S) wants only 15-20 seats. “This selfish approach may benefit one family while causing losses to lakhs of families of Karnataka,” he said, claiming that a vote for the JD(S) would go to the Congress. This will cause instability, he said.

“The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for instability,” he said.

“They pretend to be different, but are one in their hearts.”

In Ramanagara, Modi said the BJP’s “double-engine” government has helped three lakh people get bank accounts, 2.5 lakh families with health insurance, 50,000 eligible for the Atal Pension Scheme and 7,000 concrete houses sanctioned.

Modi made a personal appeal to party workers to help BJP get a full majority. “I have a personal favour to ask of you...” he said.