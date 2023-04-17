Karnataka polls 2023: What BJP has done to woo Vokkaligas, Lingayats keeping caste calculus in mind

With a dogged resolve to retain power in the state of Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has laid a robust emphasis on the caste calculus, just to ensure its electoral plunderings hit the roof in the upcoming polls in the state, which incidentally is the first south Indian state to welcome the saffron party.

Two castes that have a profound effect on poll outcomes in the state are the Vokkaligas and the Lingayats. While Vokkaligas are traditionally farmers, Lingayats are followers of Basavanna.

Vokkaligas form 14 per cent of the electoral population, whereas Lingayats account for 17 per cent, thereby having a gargantuan say in the elections.

The BJP knows for a fact that it can’t hold the reins of power without taking these two castes into confidence. Therefore, the Narendra Modi-led party is burning the midnight oil to give its caste calculations an unblemished tinge.

It should be noted that the BJP's attempts to woo these communities are not new -- the saffron party had been laying the foundation for the same for over two years now, evidenced by the Karnataka government's move to set up the Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Authority in 2020, followed by the setting up of the Vokkaliga Development Board a year later.

That being said, the saffron party has indeed stepped up its efforts to endear itself to these two communities.

As recently as a few weeks ago, the Bommai-led Karnataka government took the extreme step of ousting Muslims from the OBC reservation quota (4 per cent) and co-opted Vokkaligas (2 per cent) and Lingayats (2 per cent) into it.

The government went a step ahead and carved out 2C and 2D categories for these castes. The move is being seen as a desperate attempt to please and placate the two communities and make them a part of the larger ‘Hindu’ family. Moreover, if one delves deep, it is easy to understand that the BJP yearns to spread the Hindutva net from the coastal regions to other parts of the state, as a laboratory, to understand how the two castes would respond, with Lok Sabha 2024 elections just a stone’s throw away.

The introduction of ‘Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda’ characters

Politics can never be still waters. Stagnancy can lead to bland predictions and ultimately be the last nail in the coffin of political parties. Understanding this well, the BJP came up with a new narrative a few months ago. It introduced two characters ‘Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda’ in the political arena, saying that these two were the ones who killed Tipu Sultan in 1799.

Tipu Sultan, a "controversial" ruler of Mysuru, acted as the fuel for a long time to keep the political pot boiling. But when the dividends suffered a downswing, many felt the BJP wantonly introduced these two "fictional" characters or chieftains to propitiate the Vokkaligas, who have historically thrown their weight behind the Janata Dal (Secular).

This can be seen as an attempt to win back Vokkaliga votes in the Old Mysuru region. However, this has also been dismissed as a charade by many.

The inauguration of Kempegowda and Akkamahadevi statues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 108-foot-tall bronze statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru and a Vokkaliga, last November at the Bengaluru airport, a move seen as an acknowledgement of Vokkaligas’ contribution to the development of Bengaluru.

Subsequently in March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the 65-foot-tall statue of Akkamahadevi in Shikaripura. The she-seer holds a prominent position in the Lingayat Shaiva literature of Karnataka.

More representations to Vokkaliga-Lingayat candidates

The BJP has also given more tickets to aspiring candidates from the two communities, an obvious attempt to send home the message that it respects the two communities and ultimately, an attempt to win their confidence.

In the Kittur Karnataka regions, the BJP has fielded at least 33 Lingayats and in the Old Mysuru region, it has fielded at least 41 Vokkaligas.

The rebels

In spite of such largesse doled out to Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the BJP has faced opposition in the form of disgruntled leaders quitting the party for not getting tickets. Former Dy CM Laxman Savadi and former CM Jagadish Shettar are two prime examples.

But the BJP is trying to calm the storm. Not only has Shettar been replaced by Lingayat candidate Mahesh Tenginkayi, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel has also reiterated that the party has given three Lingayat CMs and will be the only party in which a Lingayat can become a CM if BJP returns to power in the coming polls.

(With DHNS inputs)