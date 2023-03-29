List of BJP candidates sooon, says Kateel

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 02:24 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the process of collecting the opinions of party workers and selecting candidates for the assembly election is in progress.

"The BJP Parliamentary Board will announce the list of candidates within a few days," Kateel told reporters on Wednesday.

''The party has made all preparations for the election. Already, public meetings, door-to-door visits, booth campaigns, Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana and Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre have been completed. The BJP will face the elections under the guidance of B S Yediyurappa and the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. We are confident of winning with a majority," he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Elections: 20 seats to watch out for

National leaders, CMs from other states and union ministers will take part in the election campaign in Karnataka, he said.

"We have prepared a strategy to hold the campaign at three levels. The public meetings, road shows and door-to-door visits will be held as part of the campaign," Kateel added.

The BJP has received people's support even in the old Mysuru region, the BJP president claimed.

Kateel said that there is no difference of opinions within the party on the issue of internal reservation.

There was no reservation for Muslims based on religion anywhere, except in Karnataka. Muslims have been included in the 10% EWS quota pool, he added.

''The reservation for Banjara and Bovi communities has been increased from 3% to 4.5%. Nobody is hurt by it. Only Congress is engaged in politicising the issue. The party is dividing the society and people are aware of it," Kateel added.

