Despite Rs 136 cr subsidy, MSMEs continue to struggle

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in and around Hubballi-Dharwad have received more than Rs 136.28 crore subsidy from the state government in the last five years. Despite this financial support, the MSMEs in the region have been struggling due to the absence of major industries.</p><p>To rejuvenate the MSMEs that suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government, for the period of 2020-21 to 2024-25, has given Rs 136.28 crore subsidy to 552 industries in Hubballi-Dharwad region. In the year 2021-22, around 131 industries received Rs 25.33 crore subsidy, and in the year 2024-25, as many as 97 industries received Rs 42.74 crore in the form of subsidies.</p><p>Under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), as many as 191 industries were approved in the last three years. Despite getting subsidies and other benefits from the state and union governments, the MSMEs are struggling to run in the absence of major industries.</p><p>Lakamanahalli Industrial Area Association president Nagaraj Yeligar said there are many industrial estates in and around twin cities and many MSMEs got subsidies from the governments. Many people invest in developing infrastructure, then they get subsidies, but there is no expected production or activities in the absence of major industries in the region. </p><p>As of now Tata company is the only major industry in the region and it has limited vendors. If major industries come here it would be a big boost to the MSMEs here then only production will increase and employment can be generated. </p><p><strong>'Politicians lack aggression'</strong></p><p>“Major companies in Pune and Chennai demand the MSMEs to set up their units near to their factories, which is not possible for Hubballi-Dharwad MSMEs. Even Goan industries demand the same. Our politicians show no aggression in bringing major industries here. Much expected Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) has not yet taken off due to policy reasons,” he added.</p><p>Newly formed Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have been showing much interest in attracting big industries to their states. Irrespective of party lines, politicians in the neighboring states have been fighting to get industries to their state and generate employment, which is lacking in our state. The Hubballi-Dharwad region has lost many major industries in the last few years, he noted.</p><p><strong>'MSMEs need a boost'</strong></p><p>Another industrialist Manohar Kotturshettar said, there are single-digit medium size industries in twin cities, for which the existing MSMEs have been supplying goods and services. For the last few years the number of MSMEs remained the same. If the major industries set up here, existing MSMEs will get a boost and new ones will come here. </p><p>MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said the state government should show interest in bringing new industries to our region. While the neighbouring states are giving huge rebates and subsidies to the industries to set up their units, our state is lacking in negotiating with the industries. He also pointed out that he has been forcing the government to bring major industries to Hubballi-Dharwad.</p>